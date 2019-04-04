Operation Varsity Blues

College Admissions Scandal: Bay Area parent intends to cut deal as several others appear in court

EMBED <>More Videos

Several Bay Area parents, along with celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, appeared in court Wednesday in Boston.

By Melanie Woodrow
BOSTON, Mass. (KGO) -- In a filing made Wednesday, Peter Sartorio's attorney asked to continue his court appearance to April 30th, writing that he "... intends to plead guilty to an Information that the government has advised it will file prior to April 30, 2019. The government has advised defense counsel that it takes no position on this Motion."

It's not clear what Sartorio of Menlo Park will plead guilty to. He's currently charged with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud and Honest Services Mail Fraud.

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

Sartorio is the first Bay Area parent in the college admissions scandal to say he intends to plead guilty. According to the criminal complaint, the packaged food entrepreneur paid $15,000 in cash for the college entrance exam cheating scheme for his daughter.

Actress Lori Loughlin was smiling as she walked into court. When she arrived at court, fans and detractors were screaming her name, including one who yelled, "Lori, pay my tuition." Two women also held signs that said, "Lori, please pay my tuition" and "After you get out of prison of course."

Loughlin wasn't smiling when she left court and neither was actress Felicity Huffman.

Also seen arriving at court Wednesday were Elizabeth and Manuel Henriquez of Atherton. According to the criminal complaint, the couple paid for the college entrance cheating exam scheme four times for two daughters.

Elizabeth, her daughter and a test proctor allegedly "gloated" after one test that they had "cheated and gotten away with it." The couple's oldest daughter was a purported tennis recruit at Georgetown University according to the complaint.

Manuel Henriquez has stepped down as Chairman and CEO of Hercules Capital, a publicly traded specialty finance company in Palo Alto. They did not answer questions before being whisked away.

RELATED: Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal appear in court

Also at court, Bruce Isackson of Hillsborough whose daughter was a purported UCLA soccer recruit, even though the soccer club she claimed she was team captain of said she never played for them.

We also got our first look at the Colburns, the Palo Alto family indicted on money laundering in addition to mail fraud charges after demanding a preliminary hearing. Their attorney tells ABC7's Melanie Woodrow they are innocent and will not take deal.



Dr. Colburn is currently taking a leave of absence from his medical practice.

Check out more stories and videos about Operation Varsity Blues.




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetymassachusettshillsboroughmenlo parkcheatingbay areaoperation varsity bluescourt casecollegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
LIST: Bay Area people charged in alleged college admissions scam
Operation Varsity Blues: First look at Palo Alto couple indicted on money laundering charges
ABC7 Morning Digest: Wednesday
More Bay Area parents face Boston judge in college admissions scheme
TOP STORIES
East Bay man arrested for assault after plans to rape coworkers uncovered
California considers tougher standards for drivers who drink
Experts look for a cause after dead baby whale washes ashore in Rodeo
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman appear in court
Dueling fundraisers in SF for proposed homeless Navigation Center
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Kids and smartphones: do they need their own plan?
Show More
Possible serial slasher suspect detained in South LA
Man set on fire while sleeping at friend's NJ home
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Viewer offers new smile to Fremont beating victim
Lunchables releases breakfast line called Brunchables
More TOP STORIES News