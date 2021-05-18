45 is the new 50 for colon cancer screening guidelines, medical task force says

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7421020" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

ABC13 executive producer Keith Browning was just 23 and a newlywed when he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. Here, he shares his story of survival and three things to know if it happens to you or someone you love.