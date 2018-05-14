COMMUNITY & EVENTS

ABC7's Kristen Sze emcees fundraiser for 'My New Red Shoes' in Mountain View

EMBED </>More Videos

Forget the Met Gala or the Oscars Red Carpet - Bay Area kids walked the runway on Saturday night to raise money for a great cause. (KGO-TV)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
Forget the Met Gala or the Oscars Red Carpet - Bay Area kids walked the runway on Saturday night to raise money for a great cause.

The fashion show at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View was the highlight of a fundraiser for My New Red Shoes.

The nonprofit provides new shoes and school clothes for low-income and immigrant children in the Bay Area.

ABC7 News Anchor emceed the event.

My New Red Shoes has helped more than 55,000 children since 2006. Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfundraisernonprofitchildrendonationswhere you livebay area eventsMountain View
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News