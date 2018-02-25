COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Los Angeles to declare Feb. 27 as 'Coco Day' in honor of Oscar-nominated movie

Miguel from Pixar's "Coco" is shown playing a guitar in an image from the animated movie. (facebook.com/pixarcoco)

LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles will honor the Pixar movie "Coco" by declaring Tuesday as "Coco Day."

Councilmember Gil Cedillo will declare the special day during a ceremony starting at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The celebration also comes on the day the movie will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD.

Director Lee Unkrich, producer Darla K. Anderson and actor Anthony Gonzalez (who voices main character Miguel) will be in attendance for the ceremony, along with other cast members from the movie.

The Mariachi Divas will also be on hand to perform "Un Poco Loco" and "Remember Me," which has been nominated for an Oscar for best original song.

"Coco" focuses around 12-year-old Miguel who ventures into the Land of the Dead on Dia de los Muertos. It features a predominately Latino voice cast, with many of those actors having grown up in Los Angeles.

In addition to the best original song Oscar nomination, the movie is also nominated for best animated feature film.

"Coco" became the highest-grossing movie of all time in Mexico.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdisneypixarOscarsaward showsmovie newsentertainmentlos angeles city councileventsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News