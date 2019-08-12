El Pollo Loco holding fundraiser for Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- El Pollo Loco in Gilroy will donate 100 percent of Monday's sales to the families who lost loved ones in the Garlic Festival shooting on July 28.Those victims are 6-year-old Stephen Romero, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar and 25-year-old Trevor Irby. The eatery is also offering free meals to the 12 people injured.The restaurant is on Chestnut and East 10th Street. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will accept cash, credit card or check donations.The money will be equally split between the three families.