Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

El Pollo Loco holding fundraiser for Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- El Pollo Loco in Gilroy will donate 100 percent of Monday's sales to the families who lost loved ones in the Garlic Festival shooting on July 28.

MORE: Everything we know about 3 victims killed in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

Those victims are 6-year-old Stephen Romero, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar and 25-year-old Trevor Irby. The eatery is also offering free meals to the 12 people injured.

The restaurant is on Chestnut and East 10th Street. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will accept cash, credit card or check donations.

The money will be equally split between the three families.

Get the latest stories, photos and videos on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingmass shootingshootingu.s. & worldfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
Outside Lands heightens security in wake of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old victim describes being shot, hiding during Gilroy Garlic Festival
Strong attendance at Gilroy Rodeo sign of Gilroy Strong
Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting: Band's emotional account
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Salesforce Transit Center bus deck reopens
2 investigations underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
AccuWeather Forecast: Building warmth continues
Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
Morning Update: Lyft discrimination, Salesforce Transit Center open, Apple offers $1 million
SF woman with disability says Lyft drivers repeatedly cancel her rides
Show More
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
Firefighters battle brush fire near SB I-680 in Sunol
Woman fatally hit by taxicab in SF was collecting plastic bottles, witness says
Lucky Charms to sell 'Magically Delicious Marshmallows'
K-pop sensation BTS taking break, no word on return
More TOP STORIES News