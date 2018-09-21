Free admission to USS Hornet Museum in Alameda Saturday

ALAMEDA, Calif. --Visitors to the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum in Alameda Saturday can get in free as part of Smithsonian magazine's 14th annual Museum Day, officials with the Hornet said.
Admission is free with a downloadable ticket available at www.Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay.
More than 250,000 people downloaded tickets last year. This year's theme is "Women Making History," which honors women who are trailblazers in science, the arts, innovation and culture and who embolden others to blaze trails of their own.
Also, on exhibit at the Hornet through Oct. 14, is a Smithsonian traveling exhibition titled "Mail Call," which explores the history of the U.S. military postal system and looks at how even today troops overseas still treasure the letters and packages they get from home.