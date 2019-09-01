Community & Events

SF Giants' Evan Longoria, Tony Watson deliver $30K check to food bank

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's not just on the ball field where Giants players are making a difference.

Giants players Evan Longoria and Tony Watson delivered a $30,000 check on Saturday to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank to battler childhood hunger.

The funds are courtesy of Major League Baseball's "Home Plate Project" initiative.

The money will go toward pantries for kids on school campuses in both San Francisco and Marin, as well as snack programs that serve thousands of vulnerable children at schools before, during and after classes.

Watson said having kids of his own, he was glad to be a part of something that will put more food on the table so the children can be more productive at home, in school and even out on the sports fields.
