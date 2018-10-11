HALLOWEEN

Glass pumpkin patch dazzles in suburban Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out this dazzling patch filled with thousands of hand-blown glass pumpkins!

Jonathon Sadowski
LISLE, Ill. --
While the rest of the country is hitting the pumpkin patches in advance of Halloween, one in the Chicago suburbs will be filled with thousands of hand-blown glass pumpkins this weekend.

The eighth annual Glass Pumpkin Patch event is bringing work from 17 artists from across the country to the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois. Nine of the artists are Illinois-based.

More than 5,000 glass pumpkins and other assorted seasonal decorations will be up for sale at the patch. Other items include acorns, leaves, fruits and vegetables.

Admission to the pumpkin patch is included with the standard cost of admission to the arboretum: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for children.

The pumpkin patch hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Pumpkins are available to purchase 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshalloweenpumpkinfallfun stuffholiday
HALLOWEEN
Chicago McDonald's gets spooky makeover
Haunted Vault opens in The San Francisco Mint building for Halloween
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Krispy Kreme releases new Halloween-themed doughnuts
More halloween
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chicago McDonald's gets spooky makeover
Haunted Vault opens in The San Francisco Mint building for Halloween
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Herbert and Oscar reconnect with their families
Stranger gives Texas high school students homecoming surprise
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael drone video over Panama City Beach
Officials promise Fremont St. will re-open next Wednesday or sooner
Demolition begins at Vallco Shopping Center for new development
Oakland ex-con turned business owner seeks to help others like him
Kanye West talks mental health, stop-and-frisk with Trump
Madera man charged with felony assault in violent attack at 49ers game
East Bay nonprofit working to knock-out bullying
Melania Trump says she's 'most bullied person' in the world
Show More
SoCal man is 1st athlete with cerebral palsy to sign with Nike
Police called on black man babysitting white children
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
Warriors announce mouthwatering local eats for new Chase Center
Man banned from gun range for pointing pistol at friend
More News