Hercules family's incredible holiday light display wins $10,000 in photo contest

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=8581595" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Tom BetGeorge has an annual tradition of setting up a dazzling, epic holiday light show at his home in Tracy for Christmas. This year's show is choreographed to Titanium, the 2011 hit by David Guetta and Sia.