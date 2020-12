Hercules family's incredible holiday light display wins $10,000 in photo contest

EMBED >More News Videos Tom BetGeorge has an annual tradition of setting up a dazzling, epic holiday light show at his home in Tracy for Christmas. This year's show is choreographed to Titanium, the 2011 hit by David Guetta and Sia.

HERCULES, Calif. (KGO) -- A family in Hercules is not letting the pandemic dull their holiday spirit.The Dunn family home on Onyx Court is shining brightly. An elaborate holiday light display has been a tradition here for the last seven years. This year, Santa is wearing a mask.The Dunns say during difficult times like these...the joy they share through the display takes on new importance. "The decorations, the lights, it's pretty much therapy. It opens up a part of your brain and it says hey you know what things are going to be alright," said homeowner Bernardo Dunn.The Dunn's decorations won them $10,000 in KOIT's "Light Up The Bay" photo contest