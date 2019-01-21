COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hundreds march in San Francisco to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

Hundreds of people marched in San Francisco to honor the memory of Martin Luther King, Jr. including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Hundreds of people marched Monday in San Francisco to honor the memory of Martin Luther King, Jr. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was among those who came to praise the slain leader's work to end injustice and racism.

But before the march, people rode the train from San Jose to San Francisco which is still very much a part of the celebrations honoring Dr. King.

"People are feeling defeated and kinda hurt, just down. I think this is a time, the words and the feeling it all makes us feel like we can come together and make a difference," expressed Tomisha Williams who is a member of New Life Fellowship Praise Team.

"We have to be out here every day defending our communities, defending our immigrant communities, defending our brothers and sisters," said Steve Rapport of Indivisible San Francisco.

Dr. King was one of the best-known advocates for nonviolent social change. Many on Monday came to share his message with future generations.

"I'm going to march with pride and I'm going to pray for him and I'm going to enjoy it," told us young Jaden West of Vallejo.

"It's so much better now than it was because of him, and I think it's really great," said Ava Jerry who came to the event with her mother.

Hundreds followed tradition, marching from the Caltrain station to Yerba Buena Gardens. Speakers there reflected on Dr. King's message of equality and justice.

"Where there is despair, we will bring hope, where there is darkness, we bring light, you know that song of San Francisco, our proud San Francisco values which are in the tradition of Dr. King," House Speaker Pelosi told the crowd.

Parents we spoke to said they want their children to grow up in a city that follows Dr. King's values.

"I want to tell my son that he can be anything that he wants to be and that he is safe walking the streets of San Francisco," said a very candid Amy Pellatz of San Francisco.
