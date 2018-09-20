CAMPING

New campsites with panoramic views of Bay Area added to Candlestick Point

Several new trails and campsites are being added to Candlestick Point State Recreation Area. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Several new trails and campsites are being added to Candlestick Point State Recreation Area.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new campsites happened on Thursday.

State officials have enhanced the park by adding a total of six new campsites, where you can sit with your family and friends to enjoy the outdoors. You also have new trails to walk on, as well as interpretive panels informing visitors of the shoreline.

You can begin enjoying the panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay, East Bay Hills and San Bruno Mountain at these new sites starting October 1.

To reserve a campsite, you'll have to pay between $35-$40.

For more park information, visit this page.
