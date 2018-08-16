The city of Oakland is cracking down on illegal dumping -- by hosting what it calls bulky block parties.The city will have food trucks, music and a festive atmosphere for residents to get rid of large items for free.The first one is August 25th in East Oakland.Two others are planned.The Bulky Block Party is open to Oakland residents only - proof of residency is requiredFULL LIST of Bulky Block Parties:East Oakland: August 25th - 7101 Edgewater DriveCentral: September 15th - 250 Victory CourtNorth Oakland/West Oakland: September 29th - Engineer Road at Wake Avenue