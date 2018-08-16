OAKLAND

Oakland hosting "bulky block parties" to crack down on illegal dumping

The city of Oakland is cracking down on illegal dumping -- by hosting what it calls bulky block parties.

The city will have food trucks, music and a festive atmosphere for residents to get rid of large items for free.

The first one is August 25th in East Oakland.
Two others are planned.

The Bulky Block Party is open to Oakland residents only - proof of residency is required

FULL LIST of Bulky Block Parties:

East Oakland: August 25th - 7101 Edgewater Drive
Central: September 15th - 250 Victory Court
North Oakland/West Oakland: September 29th - Engineer Road at Wake Avenue
