Community & Events

Over 200 San Jose children 'Shop with a Cop'

By Lauren Martinez
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, one of the biggest turnouts for Shop with a Cop event was held this morning.

The San Jose Police Department and Target hosted a Heroes and Helpers Holiday Shopping Spree to help over 200 children from six local elementary schools purchase holiday gifts for their families.

Some of the children were impacted by the deadly shooting in Gilroy.

The morning started out by uniformed officers greeting their buddy for the day as they got off the bus and enjoyed a breakfast together.

Gabriel Gonzalez is a sheriff's deputy for the Santa Clara Sheriff's Department and had something in common with his buddy Sophia. "She also went to the same elementary school when I was younger so I'm super excited for that. When I was in elementary school we had officers come to our school. So it's something I look forward to," Gonzalez said.

After breakfast came the fun part, the shopping spree at Target off Coleman Avenue.

Rows of officers and mascots from the San Francisco Giants and 49er's greeted children and families coming into the store.

San Jose Police officer Monica De La Zerda was helping Mason shop for his family. He said he usually doesn't go shopping like this and will look for things for his family.

"It's a wonderful experience. I've been doing this for the last five years and I enjoy coming back every single year. It's a great opportunity to connect with a child today," De La Zerda said.

Officer Saul Zepeda hopes children will remember this day as they get older. "We are out here. Helping them out and we're their friends and that they can always count on us if they have questions or fears they might want to talk about- we're here for them," Zepeda said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan josesjpdchildrenholiday shoppingshopping
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TIMELINE: Strong weekend storm to drench parts of Bay Area Friday
George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's family, attorneys
Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Jimmy Carter released from hospital
49ers, Raiders reveal custom kicks for 'My Cause, My Cleats' weekend
SFDA will not retry gun charge against man acquitted in Kate Steinle killing
Show More
50-year-old elephant at Oakland Zoo dies
Poet, meditator and speaker Yung Pueblo to visit ABC7
AccuWeather forecast: Wet today, stronger storm Friday - Saturday
Puppies rescued from mountain after living in sheep carcass
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
More TOP STORIES News