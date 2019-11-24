Thanksgiving food donations in high demand in South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The need is high this Thanksgiving holiday for food donations.A South Bay food bank has set an ambitious goal to collect food and financial donations this season.The San Jose Harley Rider's Group outdid themselves this year. It donated more than 1,000 pounds of turkeys to the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Bank's donation drive the week before Thanksgiving."We know there are folks a lot less fortunate even now, so we try to do this every year to give something back," said Harley rider Ed Escobedo.Farida Kuraishy from Los Gatos stopped by to drop off a turkey."There's so many homeless people suffering in this land of plenty, it's not acceptable," said Kuraishy.Second Harvest has a big goal of collecting 24,000 turkeys this holiday season. Then again, they have no choice."We're serving 10,000 people every month," said Second Harvest CEO Leslie Bacho.Bacho says financial donations are down this year by $100,000, but the need is bigger than ever."We're serving more working people with low wage jobs who can't afford rent and food," Bacho added.Across town, at the San Jose Giants stadium, a food giveaway was happening compliments of Convoy of Hope which partners with local churches.Alicia Jimenez says the donation of food and supplies will help her growing family."I have my daughter and two sons and the little one I'm expecting so it's a blessing," said Jimenez.A helping hand this Thanksgiving.