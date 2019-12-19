Community & Events

A courageous mouse comes to life at the Berkeley Repertory Theater in 'The Tale of Despereaux'

BERKELEY, Calif (KGO) -- An award winning child's book comes to life in music and dance this holiday season at the Berkeley Rep Theater. 'The Tale of Despereaux' takes you on an adventure with a tiny mouse aspiring to be a knight and the journey to get there. Two actors from the musical speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about the show and play a mouse game!

