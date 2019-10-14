Community & Events

Thousands celebrate Italian Heritage Parade in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of people celebrated the 150th anniversary of a San Francisco tradition on Sunday.

The Archbishop Riordan High School Crusader band joined other groups marching in the annual Italian Heritage Parade.

Today's parade traveled through North Beach and Fisherman's Wharf.

The City's Italian-American community organized its first, Columbus Day celebration back in 1869.

Watch the video above to see some of the best moments of the celebration.

Go here for more on Bay Area parades, festivals, and events.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscoparadedancingbanditalymusicitalian foodfun stuffbay area events
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area Kurds rally in solidarity of their homeland in the midst of humanitarian crisis
Body found in San Jose neighborhood where Utah-based CEO went missing
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Fog delays main attraction on last day of SF Fleet Week 2019
Big avocado earns Hawaii family Guinness World Records honor
49ers beat division-rival Rams on the road to improve to 5-0
Show More
Fortnite has been down for hours
UCB grad student says research may have been destroyed by PG&E outage
Diocese of Oakland mourns death of pastor, visiting archbishop
Power fully restored to all customers after outages, PG&E says
Outages left thousands without power in Morgan Hill
More TOP STORIES News