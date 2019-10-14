Thousands celebrate Italian Heritage Parade in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of people celebrated the 150th anniversary of a San Francisco tradition on Sunday.The Archbishop Riordan High School Crusader band joined other groups marching in the annual Italian Heritage Parade.Today's parade traveled through North Beach and Fisherman's Wharf.The City's Italian-American community organized its first, Columbus Day celebration back in 1869.Watch the video above to see some of the best moments of the celebration.