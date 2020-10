Vallejo's Six Flags debuts Halloween festivities with COVID-19 safety protocols in place

Get the costumes ready! Announcing BOO 2020! A monster mashup of this year’s popular #MarineWorldExperience that features Wildlife Thrills & Halloween Fun in a safe environment. Limited reservations available weekends 10/17 to 11/1. Make yours now 🎃👻🌎=>https://t.co/VDWYZxxjt6 pic.twitter.com/hmLabjXgZ7 — Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (@sixflagsDK) October 6, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo believes it has the answer for a "safe" Halloween celebration for the entire family this year.The theme park opened its "Boo 2020" Halloween event Saturday.Friendly ghouls and goblins with festive Halloween costumes will entertain guests from a distance in the park's outdoor plazas and midways.Animals will also be a part of some displays.Six Flags says the attraction meets and exceeds CDC guidelines on safety.Social distancing and masks are required for all guests and team members inside the park at all times. The park will also conduct temperature checks and frequently disinfect common areas.For more information on park hours and tickets, visit the Six Flags' website here