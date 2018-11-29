SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Reverend Jesse Jackson visited ABC7 on Thursday. He's in San Francisco for an event called "A Conversation about the Promise of America" with retired Judge LaDoris H. Cordell at the Marines Memorial Theatre.
The sold-out conversation will focus on how America can be more inclusive and will be live streamed on the Commonwealth Club's YouTube page at 6:30 p.m.
Watch the video above for his perspective on the current political climate and his thoughts on recent conversations with tech leaders about how they can make their industry more inclusive.