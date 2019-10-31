Community shares hardships with Gov. Newsom after power outage in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom made a swing by a mobile home park in American Canyon to talk with residents about the hardships they experienced being without power for five days.Evelyn Manspeaker, 73, said she had to dump out the contents of her refrigerator and its $300 worth of food that she can't afford to replace on a fixed income. She also said she spent a lot of time cold in her mobile home over the last few days.Meals on wheels came to the rescue, offering to clean out the fridges for seniors and provide them with emergency backpacks in case of another outage. The backpacks contain water flashlights and masks.The community action of Napa Valley Food Bank brought in cartons of fresh groceries including milk fruit and vegetables to help refill refrigerators.Lucille Constantine suffers with COPD and she wants to have the governor take action to provide people with no-cost drug refills when they can't afford to refill prescriptions ahead of time in case of an evacuation.