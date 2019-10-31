Community shares hardships with Gov. Newsom after power outage in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom made a swing by a mobile home park in American Canyon to talk with residents about the hardships they experienced being without power for five days.

Evelyn Manspeaker, 73, said she had to dump out the contents of her refrigerator and its $300 worth of food that she can't afford to replace on a fixed income. She also said she spent a lot of time cold in her mobile home over the last few days.

LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power shutdown

Meals on wheels came to the rescue, offering to clean out the fridges for seniors and provide them with emergency backpacks in case of another outage. The backpacks contain water flashlights and masks.

TIMELINE: When will power go out in Bay Area, Northern California

The community action of Napa Valley Food Bank brought in cartons of fresh groceries including milk fruit and vegetables to help refill refrigerators.

Lucille Constantine suffers with COPD and she wants to have the governor take action to provide people with no-cost drug refills when they can't afford to refill prescriptions ahead of time in case of an evacuation.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
american canyonmobile homespower outagepg&epg&e public safety power shutoffwildfire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How the Kincade Fire unfolded: IMMERSIVE
Kincade Fire 60 percent contained, most mandatory evacuations lifted
Warriors fans upset about Curry injury, trying to stay positive
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
WATCH IN 60: Curry injures hand, PG&E power restoration, Halloween forecast
Stephen Curry shares message with Dub Nation after hand injury
'Live' stuns with another elaborate Halloween show
Show More
San Bernardino blaze prompts evacuations, damages homes
PG&E says 95 percent of customers restored after outages
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
AccuWeather forecast: Wildfire threat almost over
SF nonprofit teaches safety, helps kids achieve goals
More TOP STORIES News