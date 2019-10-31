PG&E says 95 percent of customers restored after outages

PG&E confirmed at 10 p.m. Wednesday that it had restored power to approximately 312,000 customers, or 95 percent, since the Oct. 29 Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).
Currently 53,000 total PSPS-impacted customers remain out of power.
Kern County is expected to be all clear for inspections Thursday morning, given continued significant wind activity in the area.
Due to favorable weather, PG&E said Wednesday morning it will no longer turn off power in Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties.
This reduced the scope of the preventative outages by 30,000 to approximately 510,000 customers in portions of 22 counties.
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power shutdown
Most of those outages are in the North Bay, specifically in Sonoma and Napa counties.
Power was restored to 96 percent of Marin County customers Wednesday afternoon, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.
According to Napa County, most of Napa should have power by Wednesday night.
PG&E has restored power to all other Bay Area counties, except for Contra Costa County, which is at 97 percent restoration.
MAPS: Bay Area cities affected by PG&E power shutdown
PG&E says that, as of last night, inspectors have found 55 instances of damage to their equipment statewide.
The company does not expect another wind event to cause a shutoff in the next week.
TIMELINE: When will power go out in Bay Area, Northern California
Customers are encouraged to visit its website and use the address look up tool to confirm if they will be impacted by this PSPS event.
NORTH BAY OUTAGES:
For those living without power, a huge concern is the cold.
In the North Bay, temperatures dipped into the 30s overnight and without power, there's no way to turn on the heat.
Faith Roseberry lives in Santa Rosa and has two young children. Wednesday is their fifth day straight without power.
"We have been without power since Saturday. Actually, it started Wednesday, then we got it back on Friday for a couple hours, and then we lost it again," Roseberry said. "And all the ice is melted, everything in the fridge is gone. So we're basically, whatever is open we eat and if nothing is open we just don't eat."
Meeting many people still without power here in Santa Rosa. Their biggest concern is the cold.— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 30, 2019
This family has gone 5 days now without power — meaning no heat.
At night, the temperature outside dropped into the 30s. #KincadeFire #PGEshutoff pic.twitter.com/QqZiyWeoAO
Roseberry said the most uncomfortable part is the temperature in their home.
"50s, sometimes 40s at night inside the house," she said. "30s outside. So, we're all bundled up in blankets because there's no way to turn on the heater."
Kelly Castrillo also lives in Santa Rosa. She is working to help her 72-year-old dad who has no power at his home in Guernville.
"He's not doing good," Castrillo explained. "With no electricity, no heater, it's like 32 degrees where he's living and he's freezing."
There are shelters and warming centers set up around Sonoma County. People can find more on those resources here.
All counties in the North Bay have the “all clear,” meaning power should begin to come back soon—> https://t.co/5WLz2UdG3Y— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 30, 2019
The good news: On Wednesday afternoon, PG&E said they got the "all clear" for all counties in the North Bay, which means power should begin to be restored soon.
Another bright spot for residents? The helping hands.
Outside CAL FIRE's base camp at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds Wednesday morning, Peet's Coffee set up a pop-up truck offering complementary coffee to firefighters.
A simple gesture (and a cup of coffee) goes a long way...— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 30, 2019
A @peetscoffee pop-up truck is here at @CAL_FIRE’s base camp this morning offering firefighters complimentary coffee.
“This woman is my hero,” a firefighter said, gesturing to a volunteer 🙏☕️ #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/asl6N7Q2e6
Around the North Bay, so many strangers stepped up to help.
"Just in Starbucks, you see firefighters from all over and people are like, 'Oh let me buy you coffee,'" And they're like, 'No, no we have it,'" Eve Harsted, a Santa Rosa resident, said. "Just the gratitude people have for outsiders coming into their community to help save their environment, it's nice to see humanity at its best."
The Starbucks near the Sonoma fairgrounds seems to be a watering hole for firefighters/evacuees/those without power. There was just a friendly “fight” between customers trying to buy these firefighters their coffee. (They graciously declined, but were v grateful👏) #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/qtCKgjfqqt— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 30, 2019
Some areas of Marin County also entered the fifth day without power.
Philip Ray and his wife are one of the thousands of Marin County residents still without power.
Holding milk and other morning essentials in hand, Philip showed us how solar panels on top of his work van are charging a battery, which powers his cooler inside the van. He says they go camping a lot and so his gear has come in handy during this outage.
Philip says the preventative outages are not that frustrating to him. He said it was windy on Sunday near their Mill Valley home and he felt like downed branches falling on power lines or downed power lines were possibilities.
Across the street is the closed Mill Valley Public Library. A collection of six newspapers are sitting outside of the front door, and feet away is the Old Mill School, a closed elementary school.
Walking nearby was neighbors Carol Wershky and Catherine Blumberg. Both of their households are going on five days without power as well.
"You know it's been a long time but I think the bottom line is we're just grateful we're not effected by fires and that's what I've been focusing on. If it's necessary, it's necessary" Wershky said.
"My grandniece is a senior in High School. She has never been without her cellphone so we brought out games" Blumberg said.
Both of them were headed to downtown Mill Valley to get a cup of coffee where the power was back on.
According to PG&E's outage map online, as of 1:20 p.m., power should be restored to those residents by 9 p.m.
Around 3 p.m., Lakeport Police Department said power is expected to be restored in the city Wednesday night. An exact time for restoration was unknown.
For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.
RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- PG&E Power Outage: How long will this last, what's happening with PG&E, where can you get help?
- Should you file a claim with PG&E?
- PG&E tower near ignition point of Sonoma County wildfire was not shut off, had broken equipment
- How to prepare for PG&E power shutdowns
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- A look back at PG&E's history of blackouts
- How to store electricity before a power outage
ABC7 News reporters Liz Kreutz, Lauren Martinez, Vic Lee, Lyanne Melendez, Wayne Freedman, David Louie and the Associated Press contributed to this report.