PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: Maps showing Bay Area cities affected by PG&E power shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has restored power to the nearly 800,000 customers affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoffs across Northern and Central California.

You can also see their outage map here, but note that their website has been experiencing intermittent outages.



Scroll down to see PG&E maps of the counties that were affected in the Bay Area and click on the maps for more detail.

MAPS SHOWING AREAS AFFECTED BY PG&E POWER OUTAGE:











See the list of areas impacted, resources from PG&E here.
**** PG&E's website is experiencing intermittent outages due to a high volume of traffic.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.
