PG&E Power Outage Shut Off Timeline: When will power go out in Bay Area, Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has scheduled another round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs that is expected to impact up to 596,000 customers in portions of 29 counties, including parts of the North Bay, East Bay, Peninsula, South Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains.

Here's an approximate timeline of when the lights could go off, where to expect the strongest winds and how soon PG&E expects power restoration to begin:

Oct. 29, 2019
The severe wind event is expected to start Tuesday morning in the North Valley, North Bay and Sierra Foothills; Tuesday afternoon in the Sierra Foothills; Tuesday evening in Kern County; and very early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area.

5 a.m. | Oct. 29, 2019
Shutoffs begin in affected areas of Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Trinity and Shasta County.

7 a.m. | Oct. 29, 2019
Shutoffs begin in affected areas of Humboldt (Southern), Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano and Yolo County.

8 a.m. | Oct. 29, 2019
Red Flag Warning begins in the North Bay.

9 a.m. | Oct. 29, 2019
Shutoffs begin in affected areas of El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra and Yuba County.

1 p.m. | Oct. 29, 2019
Red Flag Warning begins in East Bay, Diablo Range and Santa Cruz Mountains.

4 p.m. | Oct. 29, 2019
Shutoffs begin in affected areas of Alpine, Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne County.

9 p.m. | Oct. 29, 2019
Shutoffs begin in affected areas of Humboldt (Northern), Siskiyou and Kern County.

11 p.m. | Oct. 29, 2019
Shutoffs begin in affected areas of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo County.

Oct. 30, 2019
Forecasts indicate the peak period of winds should end in affected areas midday. Once the high winds subside, PG&E will inspect the lines and start restoring power. PG&E's goal is to restore the majority of customers as soon as possible after the weather has passed.

