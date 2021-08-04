1 killed, 2 hospitalized after shooting in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. -- A 22-year-old man died and two other victims were injured in a shooting in Concord on Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded at 9:56 p.m. to reports of gunshots heard in the area of the 1500 block of Pine Street and found the three victims.


The 22-year-old, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene while the other two shooting victims went to hospitals for treatment, police said.

No arrest or suspect information has been announced by Concord police, who are asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Davison at (925) 603-5853 or a confidential tip line at (925) 603-5836.


