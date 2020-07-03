2-alarm fire destroys 3 story townhouse in Concord, arson investigators at scene

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A two-alarm fire that gutted a three-story townhouse under construction in Concord overnight in being called "suspicious" by firefighters.The fire started overnight on Willow Pass Road near Esperanza Street. It spread to every part of the building by the time firefighters arrived. Fireworks has been an issue in the area and were heard nearby. There are a number of townhouses under construction in the area.Arson investigators are at the scene as fire crews mop up.