Arrest made in 1 of 2 baby car thefts in Contra Costa County

By and Ryan Curry
Arrest made in 1 of 2 East Bay baby car thefts

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a terrifying night in the East Bay and a scary reminder for parents to never leave your child in a car unattended. Two babies are safe this morning after the cars they were in were stolen just miles apart from each other in Contra Costa County.

Around 5:45 p.m. in Pittsburg, officers responded to the area near the La Pinata Mexican restaurant. The father of the child got out of the SUV to talk with someone, leaving the baby in her car seat with the vehicle running. Police say a woman walked up and asked for a cigarette. She then got in the SUV and drove off with the baby in the backseat.

Just after midnight, Pittsburg officers received a call from a citizen who reported a woman walking on Habor Street matching the description of the woman involved in the taking of the vehicle. Officers arrived in the area and contacted the woman, identifying her as 24-year-old Nataly Ayala. Police say Ayala was later positively identified as the person responsible for taking the vehicle earlier in the night and was placed under arrest for kidnapping and vehicle theft.

A child was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for a stolen SUV, Pittsburg police say.



A similar incident took place in Concord when a four-month-old baby was taken in a stolen van Thursday night.

Police say the parents went into the Wingstop on Ygnacio Valley Road when somebody got into their white van and drove off at about 10 p.m. Police believe the van was unlocked and the keys were inside. The van and baby were found not far away in a residential court in the Newhall Park area of Concord. The parents were reunited with the baby Thursday night.

There have been no arrests in the Concord case

Police have not said if the incidents are related.

