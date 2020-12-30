Nurse faces long recovery after rock thrown at her car on East Bay highway

On that night, on her way to work, her life was turned upside down.
She was driving on Highway 242 in Concord when a rock went through her windshield.
"As I was driving along, all of a sudden, I had heard this loud, big, and then this intense pain in my face, and then I couldn't see anything," she said.
RELATED: Rock thrown through window of San Mateo city councilwoman's home
Her windshield was shattered. The rock that went through it was the size of a grapefruit.
It was dark. She was bleeding, she could barely see as she slowly drifted her car to the side of the road. She thought she was going to die.
"I was desperately trying to get Siri to call 911 from my watch, but nothing was happening."
VIDEO: Nurse's plea to take COVID seriously brings city council to tears
When she finally got to the hospital, the damage was done. She had multiple broken bones and a damaged eye.
She had three surgeries, one of them on Christmas Day.
"There's a good possibility that I could lose my right eye," she said.
She could have more surgeries in the future. There are blood clots in her eye.
CHP is investigating the case, but still no suspects. Police believe the rock may have been thrown from an overpass.
RELATED: SoCal nurse in need of lung transplant after monthslong battle with COVID-19
Another similar incident happened in the same area in April, when a brick was thrown at a car, killing a grandmother.
CHP says they don't have any suspects in that case either.
Pam's husband started this GoFundMe page because it could be months before she goes back to work as a labor and delivery nurse at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.
"I've never been so sad in my life about anything, just terrible. I'm trying to stay strong and help her get through this and we're gonna get through," said Steven Burnett, Pam's husband.
Pam and Steven draw their strength from their kids. Baby Sawyer was born this year.
Pam says, despite the pain and the long recovery ahead, she's grateful to be alive.
"It's been the best year, it's been the worst year at the same time," she said.
Especially if you travel Highway 242 between Olivera Road and the Highway 4 interchange, police are asking for your help. If you know anything about this case, call CHP Contra Costa, the number is 925-646-4980.