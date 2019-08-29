Contractor dies after being struck by falling steel plate in trench on Disneyland property, authorities say

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A 37-year-old contractor was transported to a hospital and died after a steel plate fell on him while he was working in a trench near an employee entrance to Disneyland on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded about 3:20 a.m. to the scene in the 1000 block West Ball Road.

The injured worker went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to a medical center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Anaheim Fire & Rescue. The agency described the incident as a "sad accident."

Orange County coroner's office identified the deceased man as Javier Jimenez.

A spokesperson for Disneyland Resort released a statement after Jimenez passed away.

"We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor and on behalf of Disneyland Resort extend our deepest sympathies to this gentleman's family, friends and coworkers," the statement said.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.
