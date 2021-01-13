Southern California urges residents to 'mask up' -- even at home

"It will just add a layer of protection while we get through this surge and try to get our case numbers and our transmission way down," Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Health Director said.
RELATED: Why getting a COVID-19 vaccine doesn't mean you should stop mask-wearing
The new mask mandate in LA County says essential workers who leave their house to go to work, and even those who go out to run errands for their family, should put a mask on when they come back home and interact with people.
Health officials aren't asking people to wear masks statewide - yet.
"We know that a great deal of transmission happens in the household, transmission with people you live with who go out and live their days, they are essential workers. They become infected. They are asymptomatic," Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Secretary of Health & Human Services said.
RELATED: Family says they were kicked off United flight due to 2-year-old's mask violation
"And then they get a high-risk family member infected. So the same rules that help protect you in your workplace can also protect you in your household," Dr. Ghaly said.
Dr. Ghaly says science supports the notion that in multigenerational households or crowded living arrangements, wearing a mask at home makes sense.
VIDEO: Maskless man charged with assault after forcefully exhaling on women at Trump protest
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic