Baby chicks take advantage of temporary Chicago's Willis Tower closure, peep around

CHICAGO, Illinois -- With no visitors at the Willis Tower Skydeck right now, some baby chicks took the opportunity to enjoy the view.

They ventured out onto the clear observation boxes on the 103rd floor of the tower, taking in the skyline. The glass boxes are 1,353 feet in the air and extend 4.3 feet from the Skydeck.

The chicks celebrated Easter at a farm in Michigan.

The skydeck is closed until April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its website.
