When can I get vaccinated? Here's where you might stand on the vaccine priority list

"The message right now is to unfortunately sit tight," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County's Health Officer. He says phase 1A - vaccinating health care workers and residents of long term care facilities - won't be complete until January.
RELATED: How much will the COVID-19 vaccine cost you?
But come February, Willis expects people with health conditions that put them at higher risk of bad COVID-19 outcomes, as well as non health care-related essential workers will get their turn.
"That's when we start talking about having teachers, people who work in the court system, and others be vaccinated," Dr. Willis said.
In March, Willis says it's possible the general population will be eligible for vaccines.
"If we're able to get over 70% of people vaccinated across the community, it's going to be a total game changer. Our lives will be a lot different, I'm hoping by the end of the summer."
RELATED: Bay Area's 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in SF
Another question ABC7 has received: how will the general public access vaccines?
"The three main buckets are medical providers, pharmacies, and then specialized events," said Willis, who explained that large health systems, like Kaiser, may hold drive-thru community vaccination events, similar to parking lot COVID-19 testing.
Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca all require two doses. So, how will counties ensure people come back for that critically important second shot?
In Marin County, Willis says he'll, "be working with our health care providers to make sure those phone calls are happening, the texts are happening, the automatic messages are happening, to remind people."
Willis says doctors will likely reach out to their patients when vaccines are available, but that it's okay to call and ask your provider -- just give them a few months since nobody has vaccines right now beyond hospitals and acute care facilities.
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic