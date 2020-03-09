PHOTOS: Coronavirus-stricken 'Grand Princess' cruise ship arriving in San Francisco Bay

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying at least 21 people infected with COVID-19 is in the final stage of docking in Oakland, California.On Monday morning, SKY7 followed the ship's journey to the San Francisco Bay as it crossed under the Golden Gate Bridge and passed by San Francisco on its way to an Oakland dock.From there the passengers will disembark the ship onto buses which will then transport them to several different military bases across the country including Travis Air Force base.However, that process is expected to take a couple days.