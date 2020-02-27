Coronavirus

How coronavirus compares with the flu

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has several similarities to the flu, but there are also key differences.

Both are viruses and cause fever, cough, body aches, fatigue and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea.

MORE: What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton explains what health officials know -- and don't know -- about the deadly outbreak.


They can range from mild to severe, and both diseases are potentially deadly.

Neither virus is treatable with antibiotics, but the flu can be treated with anti-viral drugs that can help lessen symptoms and the duration.

One big difference is there is there is no vaccine for coronavirus, although several options are being studied.

Experts say your best bet to avoid the flu is to get a flu shot, and it's still not too late.

MORE: Ways to protect you and your family in case of coronavirus outbreak in US
EMBED More News Videos

Even though there's no vaccine for coronavirus, the CDC has a list of what you can do.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflucoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News