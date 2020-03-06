Coronavirus Impact: Cancellations, closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area

All Bay Area counties are sheltering in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The order directs everyone to stay in their homes until at least May 3 unless it's for "essential" services, activities and work.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new ban regarding large gatherings. Non-essential gatherings must be limited to under 250 people through the month of March. He also announced that all bars and wineries are to close in California to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Here's a list of Bay Area program updates and event cancellations:
DMV CLOSING FIELD OFFICES
California's Department of Motor Vehicles has announced it is temporarily closing all its field offices across the state starting March 27 in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
EAST BAY
Bay Area Book Festival - CANCELED: The festival scheduled to take place in May has been canceled. "We truly cannot create a place and time for people to gather and will follow the wisdom of public health officials to cancel any group gathering to protect our community from spreading the virus. As you can imagine, with 275 authors from 20 countries, 250 exhibitors, and over 350 volunteers signed up, we had an awesome festival ALL programmed and ready to go so we are all devastated, but it is the right thing to do," event officials posted.
Berkeley Public Library events - CANCELED: Libraries remain open, but public events, meetings, etc are closed as of March 11. In accordance with this guidance, beginning March 12th, 2020 the Library is canceling or postponing all community programs, classes, and events, including community use of meeting rooms, through March 31.
Brentwood Bingo, St. Patrick's Day Luncheon/Dinner - CANCELED: Brentwood cancels all large gatherings.
Contra Costa County - Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Contra Costa County officials have announced they're banning all gatherings with 100 or more people until the end of March. This initiative does not impact airports, businesses, dorms, or homeless encampments.
Contra Costa County Fair - CANCELED: The county fair has been cancelled for 2020.
Contra Costa County libraries - The county says all of its 26 libraries will close until further notice as a precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. All library programs and events as well as community use of meeting rooms are canceled until further notice. Book drops will remain open, but as materials can carry viruses for several days, patrons are encouraged to keep items until the libraries reopen. The Library will automatically extend due dates on all materials. All overdue fines were eliminated in 2019 and no other negative consequences will result from late items during this closure.
Contra Costa County Superior Court - CLOSED: The Contra Costa County Superior Court will be closed at all locations for approximately two weeks beginning March 16 until April 1. Please check the Court website for updates.
Diocese of Oakland is suspending all public Masses along with other events. Go here for further details.
Dublin St. Patrick's Day Celebration - CANCELED: The event was scheduled for March 14-15 but has been canceled because of COVID-19.
El Cerrito July 4th Festival - CANCELED: El Cerrito cancels annual July 4th Festival.
Good Guys Car Show - CANCELED: Goodguys 38th All American Get-Together scheduled for March 28-29 at the Alemeda fairgrounds is canceled.
Hayward Coffee with the Cops - CANCELED: Coffee with the Hayward Police Officers cancelled at Dunkin Donuts.
Livermore Valley Barrel Tasting Weekend - CANCELED: Event scheduled for March 21-22 is canceled.
Oakland large events - CANCELED: All events at city-owned venues with 1,000+ persons are cancelled.
Oakland A's games/events at coliseum - POSTPONED: Following the City of Oakland and Alameda County's announcement today prohibiting public gatherings of 1,000 people or more through the end of March, the Oakland A's are working with Major League Baseball on alternative plans for games that will be impacted at the Oakland Coliseum. More information about plans for games will be provided as soon as possible.
Oakland Arena - CANCELED: Celine Dion (April 9), Ana Gabriel (Mar. 19) and André Rieu (Mar. 22) have been postponed. The arena is working to reschedule these events on alternate dates.
Oakland's Aspire Monarch Academy - CLOSED: Oakland Unified School District announced on Wednesday night that the school would be closed until the end of this week after a staff member was possibly exposed to the novel coronavirus. According to district officials, it participated in a call with the Alameda County Public Health Officer and learned there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. District officials say depending on local developments and public health recommendations it may need to limit or cancel large gatherings as well as canceling assemblies and field trips.
Oakland Museum of CA - CANCELED: All future events canceled.
Oakland Panthers - CANCELED: Oakland Panthers' opening game on against the Iowa Barnstormers scheduled for March 14 is canceled.
Oakland Running Festival - CANCELED: All events, marathon, half marathon, 5k and kids fun run canceled.
Solano County Fair -The county has not determined the status of the 2020 fair scheduled for June 18-21 yet. More details are coming soon fair organizers said.
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom - CLOSED: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and Six Flags Magic Mountain in California have temporarily suspended operations until the end of March, at which time they will re-evaluate the situation.
St. Patrick's Day Brew Crawl - CANCELED: The Pleasanton Downtown Association has canceled the St. Patrick's Day Brew Crawl scheduled for March 14.
UC Berkeley performances - CANCELED/POSTPONED: The following performances have been postponed or canceled at this time: March 12 Laverne Cox, March 7 & 8 Jonathan Biss. All ticket holders have been notified via email or by phone of their exchange, donation, and refund options.
Walnut Creek Restaurants: Click here for a list of restaurants in Walnut Creek that are offering delivery/take-out options.
NORTH BAY
Bay Area Discovery Museum - CLOSED: Closed through March 31
BottleRock music festival in Napa - POSTPONED: The event will now take place the weekend of Oct. 2. Go here for more details.
Lake Berryessa - CLOSED: The Bureau of Reclamation says public facilities at Lake Berryessa will be temporarily closed beginning Sunday, April 5 until further notice.
Mendocino Film Festival 2020 - CANCELED: In a newsletter, organizers said due to the pandemic, they will postpone the event to next year, June 3-6, 2021.
Napa County Fair & Fiesta - CANCELED: The fair is canceled for 2020, fair organizers posted on their website.
San Rafael Community Centers - SUSPENDED: San Rafael is closing city community centers and suspending all community classes, programs, recreation leagues, and events starting Saturday and continuing through the end of the month. Library programs are also canceled, although branches will remain
open. City Hall will also remain open and provide regular services.
Sonoma County - BANNED: The Sonoma County Health Officer has issued an Order canceling mass gatherings of 250 individuals or more. The Order also specifies that gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 must be limited to no more than 10 people, except for family gatherings. This includes gatherings such as those at retirement facilities, assisted living facilities, developmental homes, and support groups for people with health conditions.
The Dipsea Race - CANCELED: The oldest trail run in America has been canceled this year.
PENINSULA
Bicycle Sundays - CANCELED: For holiday weekends in 2020, Bicycle Sunday, the weekly event that allows for non-motorized use of Cañada Road along Crystal Springs Regional Trail, will be canceled due to lack of staffing.
CuriOdyssey - CLOSED: San Mateo's science playground and zoo is closed until April 3 in compliance with the county's guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Green Street Symposium - POSTPONED: The event scheduled for March 12 at 8 a.m. has been postponed. The event was for city leaders and local elected officials in Mountain View. More information here.
San Bruno Senior Center - CLOSED: The center is closed after three people who were on Grand Princess cruise visited the facility, officials announced Thursday. The facility is located on 1555 Crystal Springs Road in San Bruno.
San Mateo County Fair - CANCELED: The county fair will not take place this year, fair organizers said. The County of San Mateo has activated the Event Center-Fairgrounds to serve as a vital resource in its response to the COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency.
See's Candies The South San Francisco-based candy company announced on March 27, it has suspended production and shipping due to the novel coronavirus. On its website, it said: "See's is always focused on bringing joy to our customers. We are very sorry to have to say that sees.com is not taking orders at this time. In recognition of the guidance provided by local health authorities, See's has suspended production and shipping of product. We will work to keep you updated as we develop plans to safely resume operations." The company is offering refunds to customers who have placed a credit card order through its website.
#SheCan - POSTPONED: The event hosted by Mountain View police has been postponed, the department said Monday. A new event date has not been announced.
SAN FRANCISCO
Airtable - WORK FROM HOME: The software company headquartered in San Francisco is allowing employees to work from home.
Alley Cat Books events - CANCELED: Open mic nights like Queer Bound and all similar events cancelled March 13-25.
Arbor Week Eco Fair - CANCELED: San Francisco Public Works canceled its Saturday volunteer tree planting event and eco fair on March 7 due to COVID-19. The volunteer kickoff event at Thomas Edison Charter Academy campus, 938 Dolores St.
Asian Art Museum - CLOSED: The Asian Art Museum, along with SFMOMA and the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco (the de Young and the Legion of Honor), have jointly decided to close our museums temporarily to the public beginning Saturday, March 14-27.
Bay to Breakers - POSTPONED: The Bay to Breakers race will be postponed to Sep. 20, race organizers announced Thursday. All existing 2020 Bay to Breakers registrations will be honored for the new date. For more information regarding the new date, visit www.BayToBreakers.com.
Bohemian Club of San Francisco Events CANCELED: Major club events this week are canceled, starting on March 10. This includes Tuesday and Thursday performances, large rehearsals and Wine Night.
California Academy of Sciences - The Academy will be closed to the public effective March 12 at 5 p.m. and will remain closed through the end of March. This include's the NightLife event on Thursday, March 12.
Chase Center concerts - CANCELED: Celine Dion's show (April 10) is canceled.
Children's Creativity Museum - CLOSED: Closed until end of March.
Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival: POSTPONED: It remained open for its first weekend through March 8, but postponed the second week of the festival to August 16-20. "This will allow Cinequest to provide the joyful and celebratory 30th-anniversary edition all deeply deserve. If you have a pass, it will be honored through this weekend and then also during the Summer Edition," officials say.
City Arts & Lectures - CANCELED: Next three events starting March 12 replaced with livestreams.
Comtemporary Jewish Museum - CLOSED: Closed until further notice.
Conservatory of Flowers/Sharon Art Studio at Golden Gate Park - CLOSED: Closed through end of March.
Exploratorium - CLOSED: Closed until end of March.
Golden Gate Park 150th Anniversary Celebration - POSTPONED: Event will reschedule for a later date this year.
Golden Gate Park Carousel - CANCELED: Carousel closed through end of March. Annie's Hot Dogs adjacent to carousel will remain open.
Grace Cathedral "Health and Safety of our Community: Grace Light" - CANCELED: The Cathedral canceled its event scheduled for March 9, 2020. Here is a link.
Gucci San Francisco fashion show - CANCELED: Amid novel coronavirus concerns, the Italian fashion label told The Hollywood Reporter the uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak prompted the event's cancellation: "A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date once the situation becomes clearer. At this time, our thoughts are with all of those affected around the world."
Lyft - WORK FROM HOME: Encouraging employees to work from home for the remainder of the week. Lyft spokesperson said, "We recently learned that a Lyft team member at our San Francisco headquarters was in contact with someone who was exposed to COVID-19. The team member has not exhibited any symptoms, and is in touch with medical professionals. We are basing every step of our response process on CDC guidance, and out of an abundance of caution are encouraging our San Francisco headquarters employees to work from home for the remainder of this week."
Off the Grid Fort Mason Center - CANCELED: Next two dates canceled, more updates to follow.
PBWC 2020 Conference - CANCELED: The Professional BusinessWomen of California conference scheduled for April 14 will not happen.
Salesforce - WORK FROM HOME: CEO Marc Benioff encouraged employees across California and Washington to work from home for the rest of March as a precaution against coronavirus.
Salesforce Park - CANCELED: All activities "As a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus, all Salesforce Park activities are temporarily suspended until further notice. Salesforce Transit Center and Salesforce Park Remain open. For more details, please visit http://SFDPH.org."
San Francisco Ballet: CANCELED: All performances from March 24 to April 5 at the War Memorial Opera House will temporarily close, including the San Francisco Ballet School and all public education and special events
San Francisco Gymnastics - CLOSED: Closed from March 13 through April 4.
San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival - POSTPONED: The 17th annual event originally scheduled for March 12 to 15 at the Cowell Theater has been postponed, organizers said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we feel that this is the most prudent choice at this time to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, filmmakers and partners," organizers posted on their website. "Refunds will be issued to those who have purchased tickets thus far."
San Francisco Jails - CLOSED: County jail visits and programs suspended, in effect from March 13 at 5 p.m. until further notice.
San Francisco real estate may be coming to halt as the San Francisco Association of Realtor's is telling agents to pause open houses for three weeks. You can find more information here.
San Francisco Youth Baseball League (SFYBL) - CANCELED: All games and practices canceled through March 31. Program of SF Rec & Park.
SF MOMA - CLOSED: The museum and its stores and restaurants are temporarily closed from March 14-28, and all events, tours, and programs during this time are postponed or canceled.
SF Indoor Soccer League - CANCELED: Remainder of the futbal season is canceled, including games scheduled for March 15 & 22.
SF Rec & Park: Summer Day Camp Registration - POSTPONED - Originally scheduled for March 21 is now postponed.
Square - WORK FROM HOME: Square encourages all San Francisco employees to work from home.
St. Patrick's Day Parade - CANCELED: The annual event held in San Francisco is canceled this year because of the coronavirus.
The Walt Disney Museum - CLOSED: The Museum has decided to close until further notice after potential secondary exposure involving staff and volunteers. The museum will reopen when they receive clearance from medical professionals on Friday, March 20.
Twitter - WORK FROM HOME: The social media company, which is headquartered in San Francisco, is encouraging employees to work from home during the spread of the coronavirus. In a statement, Twitter said, "Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us - and the world around us. We are operating out of an abundance of caution and the utmost dedication to keeping our Tweeps healthy.
UCSF events - CANCELED/POSTPONED: All gatherings planned in UCSF locations for in-person meetings, lectures, events, and conferences that involve 150 or more participants shall be cancelled or postponed. UCSF recommends that meeting organizers of events involving fewer than 150 participants prioritize alternatives or modifications to in-person gatherings. Consider alternatives to in-person meetings, including audio/video conferencing tools. These tools can support social-distancing practices, which are an effective strategy for limiting and preventing community transmission of COVID-19.
University of San Francisco events - CANCELED: Some campus events have been canceled, per City of San Francisco Department of Public Health guidelines.
SOUTH BAY
Apple - WORK FROM HOME: Advises all Cupertino employees to work from home.
Arts Commission - CANCELED: The Arts Commission meeting scheduled for March 16 has been canceled.
California's Great America - CLOSED: Start of park season delayed until April 4
City of Palo Alto facilites - CLOSED: Facility closures that will go into effect Saturday include libraries, the Art Center, recreation facilities including the Mitchell Park Community Center and Teen Center, Lucie Stern Community Center, the Junior Museum and Zoo, the Children's Theatre, the Rinconada Pool and the Palo Alto Animal Shelter, officials said. Beginning Monday, access to City Hall will be by appointment only.
Diocese of San Jose - CANCELED: All Diocesan school facilities from March 13 through March 27 are closed. In addition, all masses, parishes, missions, and chapels in the Diocese of San Jose are suspended from March 14 until further notice. Baptisms, weddings, and funerals may be celebrated but should be limited to immediate family. Faith Formation classes are also suspended until further notice. All parish gatherings are being suspended until further notice.
Facebook's F8 Developers Conference - CANCELED: Facebook announced last month it was canceling its F8 conference scheduled for May 5-6 in San Jose because of the coronavirus.
Gilroy Garlic Festival - CANCELED: The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association is canceling the festival this year to put the health and well-being of the community first. The festival will resume on July 23-25, 2021.
Google is advising all of its North America employees to work from home. The move makes it the largest corporate move to curb the spread of the virus to date. The policy is in effect until at least April 10 and will impact about 100,000 employees. Last week, Google instructed its Bay Area and Seattle offices to work remotely, but now that policy covers the entire North American network.
Hewlett Packard - WORK FROM HOME: Advises all San Jose employees to work from home.
Microsoft - WORK FROM HOME: Microsoft employees in the Bay Area and King County, Washington are asked to work from home until March 25.
Monterey Bay Aquarium - CLOSED: The Monterey Bay Aquarium is closing to the public effective March 12, at 5 p.m., through at least March 27.
Monster Jam at Levi's Stadium - CANCELED: Monster Jam scheduled for April 4 is canceled. Levi's Stadium management and event organizers will attempt to reschedule the event for a future date with all ticket purchases to be honored for that date. Guests who purchased tickets by phone, ticketmaster.com, and levisStadium.com can contact customer service support at www.ticketmaster.com/customerservice with any questions.
NASA Ames Research Center - WORK FROM HOME: The center received confirmation that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The center is now urging employees to work from home until further notice.
OBJECT:ART 2020 - POSTPONED: The event scheduled for March 12 in Menlo Park has been postponed, organizers said. The event was supposed to be held Hotel Nia in Menlo Park. "Based on recent recommendations from the San Mateo County and Santa Clara County Public Health Departments, we have decided it is in the best interest of our community of supporters, donors, parents, educators, children, volunteers and staff to postpone OBJECT:ART 2020," Art in Action said in a statement.
Pathways to Climate Smart Careers - CANCELED: The San Jose youth career fair, originally planned for March 7 at the Fairmont San Jose, is canceled.
Pebble Beach Food & Wine Festival - CANCELED: The annual festival, originally scheduled for April 16 to 19, will not proceed as planned.
San Jose Chamber Orchestra Concert - CANCELED: The March 29 concert has been canceled. Organizers say they'll be reaching out to ticket holders in the coming days. The artists who were scheduled to perform will be programmed into next season's concert.
San Jose Earthquakes - POSTPONED: The San Jose Earthquakes announced Wednesday that the club will postpone the match vs. Sporting Kansas City at Earthquakes Stadium scheduled for March 21 to a future date to be determined later. "We're very supportive of the mandate by the County's Public Health Department," said Earthquakes Chief Operating Officer Jared Shawlee. "We'd like to thank all of our community partners, including the City of San Jose and the County of Santa Clara, for their assistance and we would also like to thank our fans, players and staff for their patience and understanding throughout this unprecedented time."
San Jose Senior Meals Program - AFFECTED: Will transition into a 'To-Go delivery format', the city of San Jose's Senior Nutrition Program said.
San Jose's Children's Discovery Museum - CLOSED: The museum is closed until further notice. In a tweet, the museum said, "A museum employee may have been exposed to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and is awaiting test results. In an abundance of caution for the safety & well-being of our community, we will be closed until Tues, Mar. 10. We're working closely with @sccgov Public Health Dept. Thank you."
Santa Clara County - BANNED: The county is banning public gatherings with 1000 or more people, effective midnight, Wednesday, March 11, until the end of the month The San Jose Sharks and San Jose Earthquakes have said they will comply with these new guidelines.
Shamrock Run - CANCELED: Running races (10k and 5k) canceled and turned into virtual event. As a Virtual Runner, you can complete the race distance on the route, day and time of your choosing. Organizers will mail everyone a finisher medal, t-shirt, and race bib.
Silicon Valley Half Marathon - POSTPONED: Marathon is postponed.
US Masters Swimming Championship - CANCELED: The 2019 SCY Championship Meet that was to be held in Morgan Hill at the Morgan Hill Dennis Kennedy Aquatics Center from March 27 to 29, 2020 has been canceled officials with the City of Morgan Hill and Pacific Master Swimming announced.
