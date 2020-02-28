Coronavirus in California: Get resources and information about COVID-19

TAKE ACTION: List of resources, organizations to help you in any situation in the Bay Area
California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay at home, restricting non-essential movements to control the spread of the coronavirus that threatens to overwhelm the state's medical system. He also announced the continued closure of schools across the state through the end of the academic year.
His move came after counties and communities covering about half the state's population already had issued similar orders. He said the restriction is "open-ended," and it could raise false hopes if he predicted how long the order might last.
The Bay Area shelter-in-place order is expected to last until at least May 3.
So what do we know about novel coronavirus? In addition to the their FAQ page, here's a quick look at what's known about COVID-19, according to the CDC.
The Bay Area is beginning to feel the economic and social impact of the new coronavirus outbreak just months after COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Here's a list of Bay Area school closures, program updates and event cancellations.
One of the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to practice social distancing. Experts recommend that individuals stay 6 feet away from each other in order to thwart infection. But how far is 6 feet really? Here's a guide for gauging whether or not you're in the safe zone.
As the impact of the coronavirus continues to grow across the United States the financial implications also continue to grow. ABC7 News has compiled the following list to help you navigate these uncertain times:
Grocery stores workers are not immune to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, and with supermarkets essential businesses that remain open during other shutdown, members of the community are concerned. Here are some tips on how you can stay safe while shopping.
Are you trying to get your money back from a planned event or trip canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic? The U.S. government now says airlines must refund passengers whose flights were canceled or significantly delayed.
Around the country, workers under stay-at-home orders have had their morning commute cut to almost nothing as they stay home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. While the change may be saving you gas money, there are other things to keep in mind about caring for your car during a time when you're likely driving far less or not at all.
Health experts say one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus to others is by practicing "social distancing." A health expert explains what that is and how you can do it here.
Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing and can appear two to 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC.
As concern over the novel coronavirus outbreak grows, health officials continue to reiterate that one of the best ways to protect yourself is also one of the simplest: washing your hands.
As COVID-19 has spread, so have certain rumors, myths and other pieces of misinformation about the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control is encouraging the public to "share facts, not fear" and provided the following information on its website to debunk certain mistruths that are spreading.
Here are some ideas on what supplies you need at home to stay healthy as the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S.
Here's a list of more than 100 ready to use, dilatable and wipeable biocidal products that the EPA has approved as effective at killing viruses like the coronavirus.
The COVID-19 outbreak has been classified as a pandemic, so we broke down the terms you need to know and also took a closer look at the world's worst infections that have killed millions.
Here are the latest stories from ABC News on the coronavirus outbreak and how it's impacting not only the U.S. but the world.
HOW IT SPREADS
- Person-to-person: The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet) via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
- Spread from contact with infected surfaces or objects: It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
- When does spread happen? People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
- How efficiently does the virus spread? How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people (if spread is sustained). The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date.
- There is still more to be learned: COVID-19 is an emerging disease and there is more to learn about its transmissibility, severity, and other features and what will happen in the United States. New information will further inform the risk assessment.
SYMPTOMS
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
* The CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses.
