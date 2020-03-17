Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Internet hackers use new scams to prey on your blind spots

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the world races to stop the spread of the newly-developed coronavirus, hackers have set up a whole new batch of bogus internet scams hoping to take advantage of people's many continuing questions.

Emails, apps and websites have all circulated, promising to provide critical information on many aspects related to the novel COVID-19 virus. In one instance, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers even intercepted fake testing kits.

Other recently discovered scams include an Android app promising to provide a real-time coronavirus map to download, or a batch of emails posing as University administration officials sent to tens of thousands of college students, offering to provide critical information about their school closures.

As always, you should be extremely skeptical when it comes to any online message, company or website asking for your personal information.

Besides, we have a complete and official list of everything you want to know on the coronavirus by clicking here, or downloading the free ABC7 News app.
