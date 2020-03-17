Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Internet hackers use new scams to prey on your blind spots

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the world races to stop the spread of the newly-developed coronavirus, hackers have set up a whole new batch of bogus internet scams hoping to take advantage of people's many continuing questions.

Emails, apps and websites have all circulated, promising to provide critical information on many aspects related to the novel COVID-19 virus. In one instance, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers even intercepted fake testing kits.

Other recently discovered scams include an Android app promising to provide a real-time coronavirus map to download, or a batch of emails posing as University administration officials sent to tens of thousands of college students, offering to provide critical information about their school closures.

As always, you should be extremely skeptical when it comes to any online message, company or website asking for your personal information.

Besides, we have a complete and official list of everything you want to know on the coronavirus by clicking here, or downloading the free ABC7 News app.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
internetcoronavirus californiacoronavirusscamsu.s. & worldscamvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
COVID-19 Updates: Possible all mail-in ballots for Californians
Coronavirus: What to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News