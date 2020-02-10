Health & Fitness

Coronavirus breakthrough could help curb spread of the virus

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- Australian researchers said they found a breakthrough that will help contain the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The new coronavirus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China. As of Monday, Feb. 10, it had killed more than 900 people and infected another 40,000.

There is not yet any vaccine or specific treatment for the virus. However, a discovery made by some researchers at the University of Sydney could speed up the development of effective treatments.

SEE ALSO | What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton explains what health officials know -- and don't know -- about the deadly outbreak.



The researchers were able to grow live coronavirus cells. Up to this point, doctors only had synthetic cells that they could use to develop and test treatments.

University of Sydney researchers said live coronavirus cells will react more accurately than the synthetic cells. This will help doctors more quickly and accurately diagnose infected patients, which will help curb the spread of the disease.

The discovery could also lead to more reliable treatments and vaccines.

SEE ALSO | BBB warns of phony face masks, other scams amid heightened concerns
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesdrug treatmentcoronavirusmedical researchresearch
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News