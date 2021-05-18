Society

Crowds flock to Alameda street corner for rare corpse flower

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

Crowds flock to Alameda street corner for corpse flower

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- At times, the line of mystified strangers stretched half an Alameda block to get just a brief glimpse at a sight that generally only happens once every several years.

A rare corpse flower has made its appearance at the corner of Santa Clara Ave. and Oak St. It's owned by a local gardener, Solomon Leyva, who wanted to share it with the community.

"It produces a tree-like looking plant with a really wide canopy," said Leyva. "It produces it over and over every year until the bulb has sort of enough energy for it to bloom. This can take 10 years, this can take 15, this can take 20."

The corpse flower stands several feet tall, getting its name from its notorious rotting scent. The bloom, which typically requires seven to 10 years of growth to happen, only occurs for about a day before it dies. The bulb then rests several months before the growing process begins again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalamedaflower show
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News