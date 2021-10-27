Here's what pregnant mothers should know about COVID-19 vaccination

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, and considering pregnancy may have concerns when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. In this video, health professionals and pregnant mothers share their vaccination experiences while addressing facts and myths regarding outcomes."If you are an unvaccinated pregnant woman, the incidence of contracting the COVID virus is very high, the incidence of premature labor goes up at least about 30%," said Dr. Gwen Allen, the OB/GYN & Owner of Gardena Women's Center."So, you run into the possibility of delivering a baby too early that may be exposed to COVID-19, and the baby may have respiratory issues as well as the mother."Nearly all the cases of severe disease, hospitalization, and death continue to occur among the unvaccinated. COVID-19 vaccinations are the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community."I got vaccinated about six weeks before I became pregnant. And so there's a lot of myths out there about vaccines causing infertility," said Mary Massella, a Family Nurse Practitioner at La Clínica. "I am walking proof that the vaccine is not only safe, but it provides a lot of benefit for my baby when they are born.""I myself was vaccinated for the first time while I was trying to become pregnant, and I'm 32 weeks pregnant," said La Clínica patient Aurora Nuñez. "After speaking with my provider I felt safe, and I felt that it's the right decision for me to get vaccinated, not only to protect my baby but also 6 year old who has an autoimmune condition."All three COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) are safe for you and your baby. In addition, the vaccine does not contain the live virus, so you and your baby will not be infected by receiving doses. When you get vaccinated, the antibodies made by your body can be passed through breastmilk and help protect your child from the virus.Watch the video for more information about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and why vaccination remains the most important way to move beyond this pandemic.This video was sponsored by The Center at Sierra Health Foundation.