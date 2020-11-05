Bay Area health officials consider 14-day self-quarantine after traveling outside the area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6397138" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What should you have on hand if you test positive for the novel coronavirus? A medical expert breaks down what you should have in your pandemic kit to quarantine for 14 days.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New COVID-19 guidelines for the Bay Area are under consideration, aimed at the heavy holiday travel season.There's a possibility of a two-week quarantine for visitors and residents alike.Thanksgiving airfares are forecast to be as much as 40 percent cheaper this year than last. That could be an incentive for families to gather from across the country. However, there could be a hitch.Bay Area county health officers are meeting Thursday and ideas to develop recommendations to prevent a rise in infections caused by holiday travel.One idea is a possible 14-day quarantine to prevent counties from backsliding on their improved reopening status. While the meeting has been confirmed, there are no details yet about other ideas or guidelines.The idea was brought up during State Health Secretary Mark Ghaly's Wednesday briefing. He said a regional approach might help communities to keep their infection and hospitalization rates in check."(I'm) really looking forward to see how the Bay Area counties come together on this to see if there's something that's applicable that should be considered in other regions or statewide," Dr. Ghaly said.This week, New York State announced a 14-day quarantine for most out-of-state and international visitors, exempting only those from contiguous states and those who were tested at least 72 hours prior to arrival. Even then, they must quarantine for at least three days.The New York plan's quarantine specifies must stay in separate quarters with private bathrooms, have food delivered, and have symptoms monitored. New York's penalties for violating quarantine could result in a $10,000 fine and up to 15 days imprisonment.Health Secretary Ghaly acknowledged Californians are experiencing pandemic fatigue after eight months, but he urged continued vigilance because cases could skyrocket quickly during the holidays.