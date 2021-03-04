Job Hunting with Jobina: Cresco Equipment Rentals is hiring

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cresco Equipment Rentals has 19 locations across Northern California and dozens of job openings.
"This is a really fun and dynamic business," said Chris Smith, president and founder of Cresco Equipment Rentals. "We rent and sell contractor and homeowner tools and equipment of all types and sizes."
Smith needs more team members to keep up with growing demand.
"We are looking for people both entry level and experienced who want to be a part of something fun," he said.
Cresco Equipment Rentals is an essential company and has remained open during the pandemic.
"Business for us, we had that 60-day tragedy that everybody suffered from March, to April and into May," Smith continued. "It was very unclear what was going to happen, but in that moment the contractors were going back to work. They did because they were essential. The homeowners, our traditional customers, really exploded because they sitting in their home every day looking around and realizing they wanted to paint their house, do their front lawn, and do their floors."
Smith is grateful for the increase in business and told ABC7 News he has openings in almost all of Cresco Equipment Rentals' 19 locations across northern California.
"We need drivers, commercial drivers, non-commercial drivers, we need mechanics of all types," Smith continued. "We're looking for some sales people in the sales territory throughout northern California that we're trying to fill."
Cresco Equipment Rentals offers employees health benefits, 401K and an enthusiastic boss who believes in the business.
"It's a great place to start and we can teach you," Smith said. "We can teach people who want to learn how to do the equipment business."
For more information on open positions, click here.
