CAMP FIRE

Crews and evacuees from the Camp Fire prepping for the coming storm

EMBED </>More Videos

First responders are worried about rain and the debris flow that will follow. Meanwhile, evacuees are trying to stay warm and dry ahead of the storm. (KGO-TV)

Kate Larsen
CHICO, Calif. (KGO) --
Fire Captain Ian MacDonald says first responders are worried about rain and the debris flow that will follow.

RELATED: Will there be acid rain when storm washes smoke away from Bay Area air?

Crews from the Department of Water Resources rolled out wattles-- long nets filled with hay to stabilize the comprimised banks of Butte Creek and prevent erosion from properties on the hill.

RELATED: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Meanwhile, back in the Walmart parking lot in Chico, evacuees were bundling up with donated items before the coming storm.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cal fireCamp Firefirewildfirenorthern californiaevacuationstormrainNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
Butte College's Men's Basketball takes to the court for first time since Camp Fire
Camp Fire evacuees returning home finding unlivable conditions even if house was spared
Memes make Butte County sheriff internet sensation
Camp Fire: RV is all Paradise couple has left
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
TIMELINE: 49ers fan who disappeared after game found dead
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Butte College's Men's Basketball takes to the court for first time since Camp Fire
Will there be acid rain in the Bay Area?
Tourists rejoice as cable cars begin running in San Francisco again
New bomb-sniffing dogs to protect VTA public transit
Small SF neighborhood taking no chances as storm approaches, preps for flooding
Therapy dog helps San Jose students cope without outdoor recess
Show More
Roundup maker Monsanto appeals $78.5 million verdict over Bay Area man's cancer
Red Cross attempting to cross names off Camp Fire missing list
Camp Fire: RV is all Paradise couple has left
Crews try to contain toxic Camp Fire ash, keep it from spreading into environment
Coats and socks from Bay Area headed to Camp Fire victims before rain comes
More News