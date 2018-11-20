Crews and evacuees from the Camp Fire prepping for the coming storm

CHICO, Calif. (KGO) --Fire Captain Ian MacDonald says first responders are worried about rain and the debris flow that will follow.
Crews from the Department of Water Resources rolled out wattles-- long nets filled with hay to stabilize the comprimised banks of Butte Creek and prevent erosion from properties on the hill.
Meanwhile, back in the Walmart parking lot in Chico, evacuees were bundling up with donated items before the coming storm.
