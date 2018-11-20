CAMP FIRE

Will there be acid rain when storm washes smoke away from Bay Area air?

It's a question a lot of people have been asking after almost two weeks of poor air quality in the Bay Area. (Shutterstock photo)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Are we going to have acid rain? It's a question a lot of people have been asking ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco on social media.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Check current Bay Area air quality levels

"I think with the wind shifting this afternoon, it's going to push most of the unhealthy air away from us before the rain starts to come down and clean the air out even more," he says.

MORE: Get your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast here

"No acid rain and a guarantee of cleaner air and healthy rain," said Nicco. "I like that in the forecast."

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County here.
