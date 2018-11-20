SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Are we going to have acid rain? It's a question a lot of people have been asking ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco on social media.
"I think with the wind shifting this afternoon, it's going to push most of the unhealthy air away from us before the rain starts to come down and clean the air out even more," he says.
"No acid rain and a guarantee of cleaner air and healthy rain," said Nicco. "I like that in the forecast."
