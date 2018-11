Accuweather Forecast: Final day of unhealthy air, rain on the way

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

Inland:

North Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Cool to chilly this morning, lower 30s to lower 50s, and our worst air quality of the day. SPARE THE AIR - TodayAfter a sunny and smoky start, a shifting wind slowly increases our air quality and cloud cover. The afternoon remains dry and mild with highs reaching the lower to upper 60s.Thickening clouds bring steady light rain to the Coast and North Bay with scattered light showers to other neighborhoods tonight. The frosty mornings are behind us. Lows only drop into the middle 40s to middle 50s.The heart of the first storm rains on us tomorrow. The storm is a 2-Moderate on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale . Steady rain is most likely across the Coast and North Bay while showers are more likely for the rest of us. The rain will reach moderate to heavy levels once in a while. Even thunderstorms are possible.The storm moves east during Thanksgiving. A chance of isolated light showers remain.The second and final storm arrives Friday with lighter rain amounts but making shopping a bit more difficult. This storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 63/50Fremont: 66/52Oakland: 64/52Redwood City: 65/51San Francisco: 62/54San Jose: 66/52San Rafael: 62/51Santa Rosa: 63/49Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now TODAY: Smoky Sunshine, Increasing CloudsHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Smoky Sunshine, Increasing CloudsHighs: 60 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 50 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Smoky Sunshine, Increasing CloudsHighs: 62 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Smoky Sunshine, Increasing CloudsHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Smoky Sunshine, Increasing CloudsHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Smoky Sunshine, Increasing CloudsHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 48 - 53 Degrees