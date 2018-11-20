Accuweather Forecast: Final day of unhealthy air, rain on the way

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Cool to chilly this morning, lower 30s to lower 50s, and our worst air quality of the day.
SPARE THE AIR - Today
After a sunny and smoky start, a shifting wind slowly increases our air quality and cloud cover. The afternoon remains dry and mild with highs reaching the lower to upper 60s.
Thickening clouds bring steady light rain to the Coast and North Bay with scattered light showers to other neighborhoods tonight. The frosty mornings are behind us. Lows only drop into the middle 40s to middle 50s.
Wednesday -- Weekend
The heart of the first storm rains on us tomorrow. The storm is a 2-Moderate on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale. Steady rain is most likely across the Coast and North Bay while showers are more likely for the rest of us. The rain will reach moderate to heavy levels once in a while. Even thunderstorms are possible.
The storm moves east during Thanksgiving. A chance of isolated light showers remain.
The second and final storm arrives Friday with lighter rain amounts but making shopping a bit more difficult. This storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord: 63/50
Fremont: 66/52
Oakland: 64/52
Redwood City: 65/51
San Francisco: 62/54
San Jose: 66/52
San Rafael: 62/51
Santa Rosa: 63/49
Coast:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine, Increasing Clouds
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine, Increasing Clouds
Highs: 60 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine, Increasing Clouds
Highs: 62 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine, Increasing Clouds
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine, Increasing Clouds
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine, Increasing Clouds
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
