Crews battle 2-alarm brush fire in Concord

CCCFPD units are working a vegetation fire near Olivera and State Route 4. Approximately 20 acres, response at second alarm. #willowIC— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 7, 2020
Couldn’t get to the HWY 4 entrance at the end of Willow Pass in #Concord. It was blocked my fire trucks and police cruisers as thick smoke hovers above homes. SKY7 headed to the fire https://t.co/95h4Hj4BnO. Stay safe everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EtfSgd48fY— Julianne Herrera (@julesherreraTV) June 7, 2020
Around 5:50 p.m. officials estimated 100 acres were burning.
Shortly after, Contra Costa Fire Department tweeted that crews were making good progress towards containment with 75 acres burning.
#willowIC Fire is approximately 75 acres, units on scene making good progress towards containment— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 7, 2020
At 6:40 p.m. officials reported that the estimated size of the fire was 136 acres and forward progress of the fire has stopped.
#willowIC forward progress of Fire stopped, current estimated size of Fire 136 acres— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 7, 2020
The area is surrounded by residential neighborhoods on three sides and officials warned on twitter:
"Drift smoke from the fire burning in Concord is moving to the East, please do not call 911 unless you see flames or a building is threatened by the fire," Concord fire tweeted just before 6 p.m.
No injuries have been reported and at least one structure has been damaged near E. Olivera Road.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.