Crews battle 2-alarm brush fire in Concord

CCCFPD units are working a vegetation fire near Olivera and State Route 4. Approximately 20 acres, response at second alarm. #willowIC — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 7, 2020

Couldn’t get to the HWY 4 entrance at the end of Willow Pass in #Concord. It was blocked my fire trucks and police cruisers as thick smoke hovers above homes. SKY7 headed to the fire https://t.co/95h4Hj4BnO. Stay safe everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EtfSgd48fY — Julianne Herrera (@julesherreraTV) June 7, 2020

#willowIC Fire is approximately 75 acres, units on scene making good progress towards containment — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 7, 2020

#willowIC forward progress of Fire stopped, current estimated size of Fire 136 acres — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 7, 2020

CONCORD (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a two-alarm brush fire burning near East Olivera Road and Willow Pass Road in Concord. The fire was first reported just before 5 p.m.Around 5:50 p.m. officials estimated 100 acres were burning.Shortly after, Contra Costa Fire Department tweeted that crews were making good progress towards containment with 75 acres burning.At 6:40 p.m. officials reported that the estimated size of the fire was 136 acres and forward progress of the fire has stopped.The area is surrounded by residential neighborhoods on three sides and officials warned on twitter:"Drift smoke from the fire burning in Concord is moving to the East, please do not call 911 unless you see flames or a building is threatened by the fire," Concord fire tweeted just before 6 p.m.No injuries have been reported and at least one structure has been damaged near E. Olivera Road.