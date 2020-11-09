Crews battle 2-alarm fire in San Leandro at Georgia-Pacific Building

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- Firefighters continue to battle a two-alarm structure fire in San Leandro, fire officials said.A structure fire located at 2800 Alvarado Street, at Georgia-Pacific Corporation, was heightened to a 2-alarm fire at 11:14 p.m. Sunday night.Early Monday morning, firefighters were still at the scene, battling the fire and making progress to extinguish it.Alameda County Fire Department asks people to avoid the area.