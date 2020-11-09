SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- Firefighters continue to battle a two-alarm structure fire in San Leandro, fire officials said.
A structure fire located at 2800 Alvarado Street, at Georgia-Pacific Corporation, was heightened to a 2-alarm fire at 11:14 p.m. Sunday night.
Early Monday morning, firefighters were still at the scene, battling the fire and making progress to extinguish it.
Alameda County Fire Department asks people to avoid the area.
Crews battle 2-alarm fire in San Leandro at Georgia-Pacific Building
