Crews battle 2-alarm fire in San Leandro at Georgia-Pacific Building

This image shows fire crews battling a two-alarm fire at the Georgia-Pacific building on Alvarado Street in San Leandro, Calif. on Nov. 8, 2020. (@AlamedaCoFire / Twitter)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- Firefighters continue to battle a two-alarm structure fire in San Leandro, fire officials said.

A structure fire located at 2800 Alvarado Street, at Georgia-Pacific Corporation, was heightened to a 2-alarm fire at 11:14 p.m. Sunday night.


Early Monday morning, firefighters were still at the scene, battling the fire and making progress to extinguish it.

Alameda County Fire Department asks people to avoid the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san leandroalameda countyfire
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Former Bay Area 'Jeopardy!' contestants remember Alex Trebek
Tips for safely dining out as cooler temps come to Bay Area
Napa man builds Disneyland-inspired coaster in his backyard
Election live updates: Trump surrogates continue to allege fraud in Nevada
SF GOP chairman says presidential race not over yet
Tahoe sees snowy conditions as temperatures drop in Bay Area
Show More
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
President-elect Joe Biden promotes unity, turns to transition
Trans community reacts after recognition in Joe Biden's speech
Trebek's closest friends reflect on final conversations
More TOP STORIES News