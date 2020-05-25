Crews battle fire at landfill in Milpitas

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a fire that broke out around 1 p.m. in Milpitas.

The Fire Department is on the scene at the 1600 block of Dixon Landing Rd at the Republic Services Newby Island Landfill.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

David Mosqueda drove by the fire and recorded a Facebook video to show a close-up of the smoke.




ABC7 News has reached out to officials for more information.

Stay with ABC7 News for this developing story.
