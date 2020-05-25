Crews battle fire at landfill in Milpitas

A timelapse of the last 10 minutes of a fire in Milpitas. Our desk is getting lots of unconfirmed scanner reports right now but it's believed to be at or near 1601 Dixon Landing Road. pic.twitter.com/VAthprJvwo — Eric Shackelford (@ABC7Shack) May 25, 2020

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a fire that broke out around 1 p.m. in Milpitas.The Fire Department is on the scene at the 1600 block of Dixon Landing Rd at the Republic Services Newby Island Landfill.The cause of the fire is still unknown.David Mosqueda drove by the fire and recorded a Facebook video to show a close-up of the smoke.ABC7 News has reached out to officials for more information.