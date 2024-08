Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Oakland, officials say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in the East Bay on Saturday.

The fire is being reported at the intersection of 40th Avenue and San Leandro Street in Oakland.

Oakland Fire Live posted the alert Saturday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter, just after 5 a.m.

Its unclear how the fire started or if firefighters have it contained at this time.

