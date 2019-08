#091519GL UPDATE 2” and 4” Line struck by construction crews (not PGE) have been closed. Repairs will take 3-4 hours. Anticipated repopulation of evacuated zone 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/mTA8tTbvFH — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) August 15, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews have capped a large gas leak in San Francisco's Mission District that prompted evacuations in the area.Firefighters say it happened in the area of 22nd Street and San Jose Avenue.SFFD says homes were evacuated for a full city block in all four directions. Residents received door-to-door notifications from fire officials.