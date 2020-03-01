Bayview fire: Crews contain 4-alarm warehouse fire in San Francisco

Watch on #Periscope: 4th ALARM TOLAND AND EVANS MEDIA STAGING CESAR CHAVEZ AT EVANShttps://t.co/sMag1rrVSc — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 1, 2020

#BREAKING: Over 100 firefighters are battling a 4-alarm fire in San Francisco's Bayview district. The big flames are out but fire is still not under control. May be a furniture warehouse that caught fire.#SanFrancisco #SFFD #Fire pic.twitter.com/f1z3y0BKNi — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) March 1, 2020

2- Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter with #SFFD says they don't know the cause or the origin of the #fire. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a commercial area, no homes nearby.#SanFrancisco #Bayview #Fire #BayArea #Firefighters pic.twitter.com/u9dJHBsXkF — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) March 1, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters have contained a four-alarm blaze that has destroyed a towing warehouse, the adjoining Bonanza restaurant and an upstairs residential unit near Interstate 280 in the Bayview area.The blaze was contained at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday after being first reported at 8:49 p.m. on the corner Toland Street and Evans Avenue, according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter, in a light-industrial area near the India Basin area.The main warehouse there collapsed, but Baxter said nobody was hurt and the fire is under investigation. Two people who lived in the residential unit were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross and city services.The owner of the restaurant was able to escape the blaze but it isn't clear if he was one of the residents of the upstairs unit. Baxter said crews will remain on the scene overnight and through the morning.Lt. Baxter said it took about 100 firefighters to fight the blaze."We have live wires down. And we have vehicles adjacent to this warehouse that are catching on fire. We are aware of this and working aggressively with over 100 firefighters to get this contained," he said.High winds that blew smoke across nearby Interstate Highway 280 earlier, prompting its temporary closure, had died down by 10 p.m., Baxter said. It had also blown down nearby power lines that caused power outages around the south part of San Francisco, Baxter said.A power pole fell onto SFFD firefighting equipment, Baxter said; PG&E was responding to repair the lines.As of 1 a.m., 20 customers in the area of the fire were without power with an estimated restoration time of 1:45 a.m., per PG&E's outage website.The cause is unknown at this time. There are no reports of injuries so far.Streets around the area are closed and the public is asked to stay away.